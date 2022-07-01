The Brahmaputra River ferry service between Guwahati and North Guwahati have been suspended, the inland water transport division announced.

The decision was made taking into account the Brahmaputra River's rising water levels, strong currents, and floating wood logs and other debris, keeping in mind the safety of commuters.

It may be noted that various rivers in Assam and the Northeast have been flowing above danger levels due to recent heavy rainfall. The Brahmaputra River's water level is flowing 49.07 millimetres above the danger zone.

The order mentioned that services will remain suspended temporarily until further orders.

"This is for general information to all concerned that in view of rising water level and floating of wooden logs, debries as well as heavy current in the river Brahmaputra, operation of all departmental boats / vessels in the Guwahati based ferry services under I.W.T. Division Guwahati are hereby temporarily suspended with effect from 1? July/2022 until further order," read the order from the inland water transport division of the government of Assam.

It added, "This is issued as a precautionary measure and keeping in view of safety of the lives & properties of ferry passengers."

The flood situation in Assam has worsened further. As per CWC (Central Water Commission) Beki (Road Bridge), Kopili (Dharamtul), Brahmaputra (Tezpur; Neamatighat) are flowing above danger level.

As of now, 29,80,493 people have been affected by floods in 25 districts of the state. The districts are Bajali, Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, and Udalguri. Urban Flood occurred in Cachar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.

76115.55 hectares crop area continue to remain submerged. 551 relief camps and 355 relief distribution centres are still functioning in affected areas with 3,05,565 inmates.

Embankment affected in five districts Cachar, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Majuli, and Nalbari.

NDRF has been helping the district administration in safe evacuation of people from affected areas apart from our own SDRF, Fire & ES personnel, Police forces, AAPDA Mitra Volunteers of ASDMA etc.