Assam’s BTC schools to start at 7.30 a.m. amid rising temperatures

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) has revised school timings across its jurisdiction from Monday, August 17, in view of the continued rise in temperature and prevailing heatwave-like conditions.

The order, issued by the Director of Education, BTC, Kokrajhar, on August 14, applies to government, provincialised and private schools in the BTC area and will remain in force until further orders.

As per the revised schedule, Lower Primary (LP) schools will function from 7.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m., while Middle English (ME) schools will operate from 7.30 a.m. to noon.

Classes in Higher Secondary and Higher Secondary schools will be held from 7.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

The BTC Education Department said the decision was taken to safeguard the health, safety and well-being of students amid the scorching heat and rising temperatures.

The revised timings apply to schools across the BTC area, covering Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Tamulpur and Udalguri districts.

The order, signed by Director of Education J.P. Brahma, has been circulated to the respective district commissioners, inspectors of schools and education officials for necessary action.