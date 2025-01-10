Assam's Cachar district administration, on January 10, organised a meeting on road safety awareness and capacity-building at the DC's conference hall, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to fostering safer roads.

The event, held under the able leadership of District Commissioner Mridul Yadav, formed a key highlight of the National Road Safety Month 2025 celebrations, reflecting a collective resolve to curb road accidents and promote responsible behavior.

The meeting brought together an impressive assembly of distinguished officials and community representatives. Among the notable attendees were Dr. Dhubra Jyoti Hazarika, Additional District Commissioner , RS Kumar, IPS; Ajit Das, Superintendent Engineer; P Chorai; Romesh Shyam, District Transport Officer (DTO); the Deputy Director of Nehru Yuva Kendra; and representatives from prominent NGOs. Each participant reiterated their dedication to addressing road safety concerns with practical solutions and community involvement.

In his keynote address, DC Mridul Yadav emphasised the shared responsibility of ensuring road safety. "Road safety transcends the responsibilities of government departments and becomes a civic duty for every individual. Adhering to traffic rules, practicing vigilance, and spreading awareness are vital measures that can collectively save lives," he stated. His remarks set the tone for a comprehensive dialogue on tackling road safety issues with actionable and sustainable strategies.

The District Commissioner called upon stakeholders to adopt a holistic approach to road safety challenges and stressed the importance of educational campaigns to instill a culture of safety among children and youth, particularly in schools, colleges, and rural communities.

Additionally, he highlighted the urgency of upgrading infrastructure with features such as road signage, reflective markings, and speed breakers in accident-prone zones. Enforcing traffic rules through stringent monitoring and penalties was also prioritised, along with equipping officials and volunteers with advanced training to handle emergencies and road safety issues more effectively.

The discussions gained further depth with the insights shared by ADC Dr. Dhubra Jyoti Hazarika and IPS RS Kumar. Their inputs emphasized leveraging technology to strengthen emergency response systems, fostering community participation, and adopting innovative measures to minimize road mishaps.

Together, they advocated for a unified approach, combining administrative vigilance and public awareness to make a tangible difference.

The session concluded with a strong resolution from all participants to champion responsible driving habits and pedestrian behavior. A collective pledge was made to enhance awareness, improve infrastructure, and ensure stricter enforcement of safety norms.