Assam's Cachar administration declared November 1 a local holiday across the district in observance of Diwali.

The local holiday has been granted under the Negotiable Instruments Act and is applicable to all state government offices, including Revenue and Magisterial courts, educational institutions, and financial institutions.

The decision aims to allow residents and employees to partake in Diwali festivities with their families and communities.

However, the order also specifies that the holiday will not impact emergency services or essential services tied to exams, written tests, interviews, and other related duties.

The District Commissioner's Office assured that these critical services would remain unaffected to ensure smooth operations for those involved in scheduled activities.