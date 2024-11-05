Assam's Cachar District Commissioner, Mridul Yadav conducted a high-level meeting with focus on infrastructure expansion and cultural harmony.

The meeting, held on November 4, brought together officials to accelerate land record verification and compensate for major infrastructure projects. Preparations for the upcoming Chhat Puja festivities were also discussed.

In a bid to expedite land acquisition under the Bharatmala Pariyojana, DC Yadav highlighted the importance of accurate, digitized land records, aiming for transparency and efficiency in compensating landowners. The approach is particularly crucial for the Badarpur and Panchgram Bypass projects, which promise to enhance connectivity and economic growth in the region.

DC Yadav emphasised that timely disbursement of compensation is not only a commitment to development but also an assurance of fairness for local communities affected by the infrastructure expansion.

Attendees at the meeting included Dr. Khaleda Sultana Ahmed, Additional District Commissioner for Land Acquisition, along with Circle and Branch Officers, who discussed strategies to remove potential administrative hurdles. This initiative demonstrates Cachar’s commitment to seamless and transparent project implementation, signaling a brighter future for regional infrastructure.

In addition to infrastructure, DC Yadav has made comprehensive arrangements for Chhat Puja, underscoring the administration’s commitment to a safe and joyful celebration. Key directives include the deployment of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the enhancement of lighting facilities by the Silchar Municipal Board for better visibility at event sites. DC Yadav also coordinated with the Water Resources Department to address water-related challenges and arranged for a robust police presence to ensure public safety. With the support of the Chhat Puja Committee and volunteers, the administration aims for efficient crowd management.

The meeting was attended by Cachar’s Superintendent of Police, Numal Mahato, Additional District Commissioners Yubaraj Borthakur and Antara Sen, and other key officials, all collaborating for a peaceful and organized festival.