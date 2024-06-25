In response to recent violence in Manipur's Jiribam district, a joint meeting was convened between the administrations of Assam's Cachar district and Manipur's Jiribam district. The meeting took place at the Jirighat police station in Cachar, Assam, and focused on restoring peace and conducting essential surveys along the border.

Cachar district in Assam borders Jiribam. The meeting was attended by key officials including Cachar District Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha, Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Jiribam Manoranjan Tokcham, and Additional Superintendent of Police Thomas Tokcham.

District Commissioner Jha emphasized the need for peace and outlined plans for a house-to-house survey in villages along the border. "Today, we met with Jiribam authorities to discuss maintaining peace. The situation in Jiribam is gradually improving, and we discussed confidence-building measures. We have been instructed to conduct house-to-house surveys in border areas and have requested cooperation from Jiribam authorities. We also urge those who sought shelter in Cachar to return home, assuring them of full security," Jha stated.

Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta reiterated the commitment to security and the gradual return of displaced residents. "We have engaged in confidence-building discussions with Jiribam's DCs and SPs. We are providing full security to those who fled to Cachar due to violence. As the situation in Jiribam improves, we are hopeful that residents can safely return home, and we will ensure their security," Mahatta said.

Manoranjan Tokcham, Jiribam's Additional Deputy Commissioner, acknowledged the tension but expressed optimism. "The situation is slightly tense, but it may improve soon as we are taking all possible measures," Tokcham remarked.

The joint meeting underscores the collaborative efforts between Assam and Manipur administrations to restore peace and stability in the region, ensuring the safe return of displaced individuals to their homes.