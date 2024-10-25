Assam's Cachar district administration convened a high-level meeting, aiming to streamline ways to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) Phase-3, slated for October 27, 2024.

The district administration ramped up preparations under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Mridul Yadav. In the meeting, DC Yadav assembled top officials from key departments to fine-tune the strategies needed to ensure a seamless examination experience for thousands of aspiring candidates.

He emphasised the need for a fair and transparent recruitment process, reflecting the administration’s commitment to uphold integrity and foster public trust.

The meeting saw active participation from District Development Commissioner Norsing Bey, Superintendent of Police Numal Mahato, Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Subrata Sen, all Additional District Commissioners, and representatives from the SEBA Regional Office and other line departments.

Recognising the significance of a coordinated approach, DC Yadav directed each department to assume specific roles in a collaborative effort. The strategy aims to enhance synergy, ensuring smooth execution across all levels, from traffic management to examination security. DC Yadav reiterated the importance of inter-departmental cooperation, urging officials to maintain the highest standards of vigilance and collaboration.

For efficient movement and security protocols plans were taken to streamline the movement of candidates and officials on exam day were thoroughly reviewed, with particular attention given to traffic management to prevent congestion near examination centers.

Additionally, comprehensive security measures are being put in place to maintain a safe, controlled environment at all venues, prioritizing transparency in all processes.

Highlighting his commitment towards Integrity and maintaining transparency, DC Yadav stated that the ADRE as an important milestone in Assam’s recruitment process, emphasising that this meticulous planning reflects the administration’s dedication to fairness and integrity.

He encouraged departments to give their best efforts, underscoring that the district's meticulous preparations instill confidence among candidates and reinforce public trust in the recruitment process.