The Office of the District Commissioner, of Assam's Cachar has directed elected representatives of the Panchayati Raj Institutions under Cachar, excluding those under Lakhipur Civil Sub-Division, regarding the collection of their official Return of Election documents.

As per the directive, any elected Zilla Parishad Member, Anchalik Panchayat Member, or Gaon Panchayat Member who did not receive their Return of Election in the prescribed format - Form No. XVII (C) for Zilla Parishad, Form No. XVII (B) for Anchalik Panchayat, and Form No. XVII (A) for Gaon Panchayat - after the counting of votes, are hereby informed to collect the same from designated offices beginning May 19, 2025.

Zilla Parishad Members may collect their documents from the Office of the Chief Executive Officer, Cachar Zilla Parishad. Anchalik Panchayat Members and Gaon Panchayat Members are advised to approach their respective Development Block Offices for the same.

The initiative aims to ensure that all newly elected PRI representatives are duly equipped with the official documentation of their election results in a timely and efficient manner.

The district administration urges all concerned members to treat this matter with due importance and complete the collection process without delay to facilitate smooth administrative formalities ahead.