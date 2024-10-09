The District Administration of Assam's Cachar district, in collaboration with the District Health Society, officially launched the Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign 2.0, aiming a healthier, tobacco-free society.

The campaign, inaugurated by District Commissioner Mridul Yadav, seeks to empower the youth of Cachar to resist or quit tobacco use and adopt healthier lifestyles.

The 60-day initiative aims to foster a tobacco-free environment by focusing on educational outreach, community mobilisation, and enforcement of tobacco control laws.

The launch event was attended by many officials, including Branch Officer (Health) Junali Devi, Assistant Commissioner and District Social Welfare Office in charge Anjali Kumari, Inspector of schools, Ganesh Harijan, Additional Superintendent of Police, Subrata Sen, and District Nodal Officer Dr. Ratna Chakraborty. Representatives from key organisations, such as the Nehru Yuva Kendra, Lions Club of Silchar Valley View, Premier, and Rotary Club of Silchar Central, were also present, underscoring the community's collective commitment to a tobacco-free future.

The campaign's primary goal is to educate young people and rural communities about the health risks associated with tobacco use. By distributing informative materials and conducting various community-focused activities, the initiative aims to build tobacco-free villages and educational institutions.

Public awareness will also be raised through Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) drives on the dangers of tobacco. Moreover, schools will be encouraged to adopt and enforce updated guidelines to maintain tobacco-free environments.

Additionally, the campaign will ensure compliance with laws such as the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) 2003 and the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA) 2019, with a focus on limiting youth access to tobacco products. Enforcement drives will be conducted throughout the district to promote adherence to these regulations.

One of the campaign’s unique approaches is its focus on establishing tobacco-free villages, where communities work together to eliminate tobacco use. This grassroots effort aims to create healthier living environments for residents across Cachar.

Furthermore, digital platforms and social media will play a key role in spreading awareness, allowing the message to reach a wider audience and encourage more youth to commit to a tobacco-free lifestyle.