The 'Bhasha Gaurav Saptah', celebrating the languages in Assam was held in Cachar district on November 9, urging the preservation and development of languages, especially amongst youth.

The event was organised by the Bangla Sahitya at Silchar's Banga Bhavan saw the attendance of Cachar's Guardian Minister, Jayanta Mallaburah who lay emphasis on the importance of utilising modern technology, particularly AI, to promote linguistic growth.

He stressed that language should be a tool for unity, not division.

Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty organsied the event which celebrated the Assamese and Bengali linguistic heritage.

Minister Mallaburah highlighted the recent recognition of five Indian languages, including Bengali and Assamese, as classical languages by the Central government, calling it a moment of pride for Assam and the nation.

“There is an emotional bond with our mother tongue,” he remarked, adding that language conflicts should be resolved to promote respect for all languages.

Among the distinguished attendees were prominent community leaders, including Bangla Sahitya Sabha State President Khagen Chandra Das and Assam Publication Council Secretary General Promod Kalita. They shared the minister’s sentiment that each language deserves dignity, calling for harmony between Bengali and Assamese communities.

MLA Dipayan Chakraborty extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for their efforts in recognising these languages. He emphasised that the acknowledgment not only enhances regional pride but also encourages a stronger cultural identity.

The event began with the ceremonial lighting of a lamp, symbolising the hope for unity and linguistic respect in Assam. As part of the celebrations, several literary contributors were honored for their significant contributions to the field, including Dr. Amalendu Bhattacharya and Mahua Choudhury.

The 'Bhasha Gaurav Saptah' seeks to foster a new era of mutual respect and growth for all languages in Assam, promoting a vision where language becomes a bridge, not a barrier, between communities.