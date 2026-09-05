Assam's Cachar Police launch special drive against financial fraud; 39 suspected fraudsters detained

Cachar Police have launched a special crackdown against individuals allegedly involved in financial fraud, fake phone calls and fraudulent messages targeting members of the public.

The operation is being carried out under a state-wide special drive initiated on the directions of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, with simultaneous raids reportedly underway across 29 districts.

As part of the operation, Cachar Police have so far detained 39 suspected fraudsters from different parts of the district. According to police sources, eight suspects were detained from the Silchar Sadar Police Station area, seven from Lakhipur, and five from the Barkhola Police Station area. Several more suspects were reportedly detained from other locations across the district.

The suspects are allegedly involved in defrauding people through various methods, including fraudulent phone calls and fake messages. In several cases, fraudsters allegedly posed as representatives of banks, government services or online transaction platforms to deceive victims and obtain money or sensitive information.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against the suspects detained from the Silchar Sadar Police Station area. The detained individuals have reportedly been produced before the court as part of the ongoing legal process.

Police are expected to intensify the crackdown in the coming days against individuals and networks allegedly involved in financial fraud.

Meanwhile, authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and avoid responding to unknown phone calls, suspicious messages or unfamiliar links, particularly those seeking personal, banking or financial information.