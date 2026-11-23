Cachar Police seized 10,000 suspected YABA tablets worth approximately Rs 2.5 crore and apprehended one person during an anti-drug operation at Rajghat.

According to Assam Chief Minister’s Office, the operation was carried out by Cachar Police following specific intelligence inputs, leading to the arrest of one individual and the seizure of the suspected narcotics.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appreciated Assam Police for the swift action and continued vigilance against illicit drug trafficking.

The seizure marks another operation under Assam’s ongoing campaign against drug trafficking and narcotics in the state.