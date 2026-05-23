Assam's Cachar Police seize heroin and 10,000 Yaba tablets in anti-drug operation

In a major anti-drug operation, Cachar Police on May 23 seized 21 grams of heroin and 10,000 Yaba tablets from a mechanised boat on the Barak River in Assam’s Cachar district and arrested two persons in connection with the case.

According to officials, the operation was carried out on the night of May 23 near Lakhipur following intelligence inputs regarding narcotics smuggling through the river route.

The Chief Minister’s Office stated in a social media post that Cachar Police intercepted the boat during the operation and recovered the contraband substances along with making two arrests.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appreciated the operational team for their alertness and continued crackdown against drug trafficking networks operating in the state.

Yaba tablets are banned in India as they contain methamphetamine, a controlled psychotropic substance under narcotics laws.

Assam Police and other enforcement agencies have intensified anti-narcotics drives across the state in recent months, leading to multiple seizures of drugs, codeine syrup, heroin and other contraband items as part of the state government’s ongoing campaign against drug trafficking networks operating through the Northeast corridor.