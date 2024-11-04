Assam's Cachar district police seized a contraband of 375 grams of suspected heroin and 20,000 Yaba tablets, amounting to approximately Rs 7 crore.

The police also apprehended an individual and seized a vehicle in this connection.

Acting on credible intelligence, Cachar district police conducted a special operation in the Lailapur area on November 3, recovering 30 soap boxes of heroin along with the Yaba tablets.

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his official X handle to reiterate the police department's ongoing dedication to ensuring public safety and effectively managing law and order in the state.

He wrote on X, "Acting on credible intelligence, @cacharpolice conducted a special operation today at Lailapur, leading to the seizing of a vehicle and the apprehension of an individual. The search resulted in the recovery of 30 soap boxes containing approx. 375 grams of suspected heroin, alongside 20,000 YABA tablets. The estimated value of the seized contraband is approximately ₹7 crore. Kudos to @assampolice for their continued dedication!"

Acting on credible intelligence, @cacharpolice conducted a special operation today at Lailapur, leading to the seizing of a vehicle and the apprehension of an individual.



The search resulted in the recovery of 30 soap boxes containing approx. 375 grams of suspected heroin,… pic.twitter.com/0U3Ak7GWff — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 3, 2024

In a separate operation, Assam Police's Special Task Force (STF) conducted a special operation at Dakhingaon, Kahilipara area under Dispur police station jurisdiction and recovered and seized heroin in 10 numbers of soap boxes weighing about 118.45 grams.

"The STF team apprehended two persons identified as Mafizur Rahman (32 years old) and Nur Hussain (23 years old). The STF team also seized one two-wheeler, and two mobile phones in possession from them. Necessary formalities are being done," Pranab Jyoti Goswami, CPRO of Assam police said.