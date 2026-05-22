Assam's Cachar Police seizes 21,600 bottles of codeine syrup in major anti-drug operation

In a major anti-narcotics operation, Cachar Police recovered 21,600 bottles of Codeine Phosphate Syrup near the Puticherra Toll Gate along National Highway-27 in Assam.

During the operation, police also seized two mobile phones and a six-wheeler truck allegedly used for transporting the contraband. One suspected drug peddler was arrested in connection with the case.

Officials said the operation forms part of the Assam government’s intensified and continuing crackdown against drug trafficking networks operating across the state and neighbouring regions.

Over the past several months, police and enforcement agencies in different districts of Assam have carried out a series of successful anti-narcotics raids, leading to the seizure of large quantities of heroin, yaba tablets, ganja, codeine syrup and other banned substances. Several interstate smuggling routes and organised drug supply chains have also been exposed during these operations.

Law enforcement agencies have particularly intensified surveillance along major highways and border districts to curb the illegal movement of narcotics entering through neighbouring states and international borders.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appreciated the efforts of Cachar Police and reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance policy against narcotics.

He stated that the sustained anti-drug campaign has significantly weakened several trafficking networks in recent years and affirmed that operations against drug syndicates will continue across the state to protect the youth and strengthen public safety.