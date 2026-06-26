Assam's capital expenditure rises 13-fold to Rs 26,000 crore in a decade: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 26 highlighted the state's sharp rise in capital expenditure, stating that annual capital spending has increased from Rs 2,000 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 26,000 crore in 2025-26—a more than 13-fold increase over the last decade.

Sharing the figures on X, the Chief Minister said every rupee invested has contributed to the creation of critical infrastructure, including schools, hospitals, roads and bridges, driving the state's transformation and generating new opportunities.

According to the Chief Minister, the significant increase in capital expenditure reflects the government's focus on infrastructure-led development aimed at accelerating economic growth and improving public services across Assam.

The post also reiterated the government's vision of a "Viksit Assam" through sustained investment in development projects and infrastructure expansion.