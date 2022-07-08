Guwahati city, which is oft-regarded as the gateway to Northeast India, is all set to get a massive expansion.

The city will be expanded till Jagiroad-Roha in the East and till Baihata Polashbari in the North-West direction.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made the announcement yesterday while formally announcing a package amounting to Rs 810 crore for employees of the now defunct paper mills of Hindustan Paper Corporation Ltd in Nagaon and Cachar.

The area will also encompass the now defunct paper mill at Jagiroad, HPCL’s two paper mills Cachar Paper Mill and Panchgram in Hailakandi district, and Nagaon Paper Mill at Jagiroad in Morigaon district, have been non-functional since October 2015 and March 2017 respectively, with employees not receiving salaries for the past five years.

With a view to expanding the city a la Delhi’s expansion to encompass Gurgaon and Noida, the Assam government has reportedly planned at least 10 years ahead.

There are also plans to develop Assembly, Janata Bhawan, and other administrative units to these newly developed areas.

It needs mention here that Biswa Sarma has said that his government has taken an initiative to set up a new paper mill at Cachar that may be run privately. He added that many experienced paper mill employees may find employment there.

Meanwhile, the government of Assam has also envisioned an 8-lane Super Highway that will connect Jagiroad in Morigaon district with Guwahati which lies in Kamrup (Metro).

According to reports, the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led state government is charting out a blue-print for the expansion with a team from Singapore.