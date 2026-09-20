Assam’s centuries-old Namghar tradition to find a new home in Pune

Assam’s centuries-old Namghar tradition will soon have a presence in Pune, with a Namghar set to be inaugurated at the Gujarwadi Katraj campus of Sarhad Pune on September 30.

The initiative aims to provide a cultural space for people from Assam and other parts of the Northeast living in Maharashtra, while promoting greater understanding of the region’s traditions among local communities.

Namghars are central to Assam’s Neo-Vaishnavite tradition and serve as spaces for prayer, community gatherings and cultural activities. The institution was pioneered by the 15th-16th century saint and social reformer Srimanta Sankardev as part of the Neo-Vaishnavite movement.

Sarhad Pune, which works on national integration and supports students from conflict-affected and border regions, has established the Namghar at its Gujarwadi campus. The campus has students from Assam, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country.

Sarhad Pune founder-president Sanjay Nahar said the Namghar would be developed as more than a place of worship.

“The Namghar would be more than a place of worship and would serve as a centre for cultural exchange and national integration,” Nahar said.

He said the institution would offer people from Assam and the wider Northeast a cultural space in Maharashtra while helping residents of the state engage with the traditions of the region.

Sri Sri Dr Pitambar Dev Goswami, Satradhikar of Sri Sri Auniati Satra in Majuli, and Dr Samudra Gupta Kashyap, Chancellor of Nagaland University and former journalist, are expected to attend the inauguration.

The organisers also plan to use the Namghar as a platform for traditional Assamese performing arts, including Borgeet, Dihanaam, Bhaona and Sattriya dance. Cultural programmes, academic discussions, inter-state interactions and community gatherings are also expected to be held there.

Nahar said the initiative could create opportunities to explore similarities between Assam’s Neo-Vaishnavite tradition and Maharashtra’s Bhakti and Warkari traditions, both of which have historically used devotional music, literature and community participation to connect with ordinary people.

The Namghar tradition places emphasis on collective prayer, community participation and social equality, with devotees traditionally gathering around the Guru Asana.

Nahar said students would also be encouraged to learn about each other’s cultural traditions through the space.

“We want the Namghar to be a living classroom. It should not remain a static structure. Students should experience the music, theatre, dance, philosophy and community traditions associated with it,” he said.

The organisers said the initiative is intended to develop the Namghar into a shared space for spirituality, culture, education and social interaction, while contributing to Sarhad’s broader efforts to promote cultural exchange and national integration.