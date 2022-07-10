This year, Chandrani Sinha, an independent multimedia journalist based in Guwahati, Assam became the only Indian journalist to receive an international climate change award. Chandrani Sinha won the prestigious Covering Climate Now Journalism Awards 2022, making her the only Indian journalist to receive this honour.

"Climate change is an emergency situation in our nation," Sinha, who covers climate change and the environment, said. "We have just begun talking about it, but the work we still have to do on it is enormous."

Her video documentary "The Laments of Brahmaputra" won the award. This is a story she wrote with Zobaidur Rahman of Bangladesh for The Third Pol.

Award winners will be featured in a one-hour special programme hosted by Al Roker, co-host of NBC News' TODAY, and Savannah Sellers, host of NBC's Stay Tuned and NBC News NOW anchor, which will air on the WORLD Channel, which is broadcast by 191 public television stations across the United States, on October 25, 2022.

When asked how she came up with the idea, Sinha replied, "Laments of Brahmaputra is about the songs of Assam's climate victims who are affected by floods every year. The agony and pain had a huge impact on me, so I found a way to share it with the rest of the world."

Sinha contributes to national and international publications such as Vice, Climate Home, The Third Pole, and Atlas Obscura, among others.

For the second year in a row, the global media collaboration Covering Climate Now recognised journalists who provided the most comprehensive coverage of the looming climate emergency and its numerous solutions.

Journalists from the Guardian, Agence-France Presse, Al Jazeera, PBS NewsHour, Globo, and HBO Max, as well as The Third Pole, Grist, the Post and Courier, the Los Angeles Times, and WGBH-PRX, have won the 2022 Covering Climate Now Journalism Awards. TIME senior correspondent Justin Worland was named Climate Journalist of the Year.

The 23 winners were chosen from over 900 entries from 65 countries, representing a 50% increase over last year's Awards. Juries comprised of distinguished journalists from 58 newsrooms around the world selected 68 finalists before naming the overall winners.

Chandrani Sinha is an independent multimedia journalist based in the Indian state of Assam. Assam is a state in India's northeast. She covers India's eastern corridor as well as all of the North-Eastern states. She has been reporting from Northeast India for the past ten years.

Her work on climate change in conflict zones, as well as other human interest stories, has been recognised on a variety of global platforms.

She was among the first to report on the infamous National Registration Certificate in the Indian state of Assam and how it affected the identity of Assam's climate victims.

The story was came as the finalist for the ASIA CENTRE-OXFAM award for the equitable Asia series.

She is a 2022 IVLP fellow, a prestigious international exchange programme run by the US consulate and the federal government of the United States of America. She is a National Foundation of India 2021 fellow.

She currently contributes to both Indian and foreign media organisations, primarily on digital platforms, such as BBC, Climate Home, Washington Post, Vice US, and Times UK.

Her last story for The Third Pole, "Laments of Brahmaputra," in which she covered the pain of climate victims through songs and culture, won the Covering Climate Now global journalism award for best multimedia story 2022.