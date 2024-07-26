The mound-burial system of the Ahom dynasty in Assam -- 'Moidams' -- was on Friday included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, making it the first cultural property from the Northeast to get the coveted tag.

The decision was taken during the ongoing 46th session of the World Heritage Committee (WHC) being held in India.

'Moidams' was submitted as India's nomination for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List for the year 2023-24.

Announcing the same, Assam CM on his X handle wrote, "The Moidams make it to the #UNESCO World Heritage list under the category Cultural Property This is a great win for Assam’s. Thank You Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji , Members of the @UNESCO World Heritage Committee and to the people of Assam."

Earlier, the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) has recommended the inclusion of Assam's 'Moidams' on the UNESCO World Heritage List.



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The 'Moidams' are mound-burial sites from the Ahom dynasty. Janhwij Sharma of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) confirmed that 'Moidams' meet the necessary criteria for a UNESCO heritage tag.

The 'Moidams' are unique burial mounds used by the Tai-Ahom dynasty, characterised by pyramid-like structures. The nomination was submitted for the 2023-24 cycle.

‘Moidams’ are vaulted chambers (chow-chali), often double-storied, that have an arched passage for entry. Atop the hemispherical mud mounds, layers of bricks and earth are laid. The base of the mound is reinforced by a polygonal toe-wall and an arched gateway on the west, according to the UNESCO website.