A UNESCO team, led by Lim Chen Sian embarked on its three-day visit of Ahom-era maidams (mound burials) at Charaideo district, vying for Unesco World Heritage status.

Taking to his X handle Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "We are making progress to ensure Charaideo, the first permanent capital of the Ahom Kingom, receives the UNESCO world heritage status. Had a good meeting with the UNESCO team, led by Mr Lim Chen, which has just completed an inspection of the historical site."

The ancient site in upper Assam is famous for the pyramid-like mound tombs of Ahom kings and queens.

Charaideo was the first permanent capital of the Ahom kingdom, which was founded by Ahom King Chao Lung Siu-Ka-Pha. This year, India's single nomination for classification as a Unesco World Heritage Site in the cultural category was Charaideo maidams.

Earleir locals welcomed Sian and the high authorities in the traditional manner. Sian participated in Ahoms furalung rites on the ASI campus and got a sneak peek of the site before his scheduled visit to the centre of the proposed World Heritage Site on Sunday.

An exhibition has been set up at the site to provide information on Charaideo maidams, its history, and life during the 600-year reign of the Ahom kingdom.