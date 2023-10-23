The 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is set to dazzle audiences with a curated selection of films that reflect the richness and diversity of India's cinematic landscape. This year, Assam is in the spotlight as a remarkable showcase of its vibrant film industry graces the prestigious Indian Panorama section.

Assam, known for its unique culture and landscapes, has contributed significantly to the Indian film industry. This year's selection at IFFI further underlines the artistic and storytelling prowess of Assam's filmmakers. In the feature film category, Assam's Mridul Gupta's "Mirbin," a Karbi language masterpiece, stands out among the selected films, making the state proud. Moreover, in the non-feature film category, Assam makes an impressive mark with five out of the six northeastern states represented.

The Indian Panorama, an integral part of IFFI, has announced the selection of 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films, all of which will be celebrated during the festival taking place from November 20th to 28th, 2023, in the picturesque state of Goa.

Let's dive into the rich tapestry of Indian cinema, with Assam's contributions leading the way.



In the feature film category, the Assamese cinema industry takes center stage with the selection of three remarkable films:

1. "Baruar Xongxar": Directed by Utpal Borpujari, this Assamese gem explores the unique cultural tapestry of the region. The film delves into the heart of Assam, uncovering untold stories and celebrating the state's cultural heritage.

2. "Kathabor": Directed by Keshar Jyoti Das, "Kathabor" captures the essence of Assam through captivating storytelling. It showcases the state's rich heritage, traditions, and narratives.

3. "Lachit (The Warrior)": Directed by Parthasarathi Mahanta, "Lachit" is an Assamese masterpiece that delves into the history and legends of Assam, particularly the legendary Lachit Borphukan, a heroic figure from the Ahom kingdom.

These Assamese films, with their unique storytelling and cultural exploration, are poised to captivate audiences at IFFI, shedding light on the region's diverse and rich cinematic heritage.



Alongside the Assamese films, a selection of 22 feature films representing a variety of languages and themes will grace the Indian Panorama. These films collectively reflect the incredible diversity of India's cinematic landscape. Here's a glimpse of some of the selected films:

1. "Aaraariraaro": A Kannada masterpiece by Sandeep Kumar V, the film promises to take audiences on a journey that transcends language barriers.

2. "Aattam": Directed by Anand Ekarshi in Malayalam, this film explores the depths of human emotions and relationships.

3. "Ardhangini": In Bengali, Kaushik Ganguly's film delves into the intricacies of relationships and human dynamics.

4. "Deep Fridge": Another Bengali gem, Arjun Dutta's film offers a unique perspective on life and its complexities.

5. "Dhai Aakhar": A Hindi offering by Praveen Arora, the film takes viewers on a journey of self-discovery.

6. "Iratta": A Malayalam film by Rohit M.G. Krishnan that explores the nuances of human behavior and relationships.

7. "Kaadhal Enbathu Pothu Udamai": A Tamil film by Jayaprakash Radhakrishnan, exploring the complexities of love.

8. "Kaathal": Directed by Jeo Baby in Malayalam, this film promises to engage audiences with its unique narrative.

9. "Kantara": Rishab Shetty's Kannada film brings an authentic slice of life to the screen.

10. "Malikappuram": In Malayalam, Vishnu Sasi Shankar's film delves into human emotions and relationships.



These feature films span various languages and themes, showcasing the depth of talent within the Indian film industry. Together, they reflect the pan-Indian cinematic diversity that IFFI celebrates.

Non-Feature Films: Assam's Triumph Continues

In the non-feature film category, Assam continues to shine, with an impressive presence of three remarkable films:

1. "Kathabor": Directed by Keshar Jyoti Das, this Assamese gem takes audiences on a journey through the state's cultural heritage and traditions.

2. "Lachit (The Warrior)": Another Assamese film by Parthasarathi Mahanta, "Lachit" pays homage to the legendary Lachit Borphukan and the Ahom kingdom's history.

3. "Last Meet": Waribam Dorendra Singh's Manipuri film is an emotional exploration of human relationships and connections.

Assam's contributions to the non-feature film category further emphasize the state's dedication to storytelling and cultural preservation.



The Best of Non-Feature Films Across India



Apart from Assam's commendable presence, a diverse selection of 17 non-feature films from across India graces the Indian Panorama. These films showcase a range of topics and storytelling styles. Here are some of the selected films:



1. "1947: Brexit India": A documentary in English directed by Sanjivan Lal, offering a unique perspective on India's journey to independence.

2. "Baasan": In Hindi, Jitank Singh Gurjar's film explores the complexities of human relationships and emotions.

3. "Back To The Future": M.S. Bisht's English documentary takes viewers on a journey through time, exploring India's past and future.

4. "Behrupiya - The Impersonator": Directed by Bhasker Vishwanathan in Hindi, this film delves into the lives of impersonators, offering a unique look into their world.

5. "Bhangaar": In Marathi, Sumira Roy's film highlights the lives of scrap collectors and their untold stories.

6. "Chupi Roh": Disha Bhardwaj's Dogri documentary explores the depths of human emotions and relationships.

7. "Giddh (The Scavenger)": Manish Saini's Hindi film delves into the world of scavengers and their challenges.

8. "Last Meet": An emotional Manipuri film by Waribam Dorendra Singh that explores human relationships and connections.

9. "Life In Loom": An intriguing documentary in multiple languages (Hindi, Tamil, Assamese, Bengali, English) directed by Edmond Ranson, offering a unique perspective on India's cultural diversity.

10. "Mau: The Spirit Dreams Of Cheraw": Shilpika Bordoloi's Mizo documentary takes viewers on a journey into the world of Cheraw, a traditional Mizo bamboo