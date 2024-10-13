The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change has admitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that the construction of a police commando camp in the Geleky reserved forest was carried out without the required approvals, breaching the Forest Conservation Act, 1980. The ministry has promised to take action against the offenders, including the government authorities involved.

The NGT is currently hearing a case regarding the camp's construction on 28 hectares within the protected forest area in Sivasagar district. According to an affidavit submitted on October 1, the ministry confirmed that the camp's establishment violated forest conservation laws and was undertaken without prior approval from the central government.

A site inspection report from August found large-scale construction at the site, which was described as "permanent" and not aligned with permissible activities under the Forest Conservation Act. The ministry indicated that these non-forestry activities were allowed without the necessary clearance, which is mandated for any diversion of forest land.

In light of these findings, the ministry has instructed its regional office in Shillong to initiate action under Sections 3A and 3B of the Forest Conservation Act, which outline penalties for law violations. Furthermore, a directive was issued to the Assam government to cease any ongoing construction on the forest land immediately.

The Assam government had previously defended the camp's construction as essential for protecting the forest from encroachment, seeking ex post facto clearance for the project. However, the NGT rejected this justification, emphasizing that only the central government holds authority over such decisions.

As investigations continue, the NGT has formed a committee to assess the situation further, with a report expected by the end of October 2024.

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