Assam’s concert economy could generate opportunities worth Rs 700 crore: CM Himanta

Assam's emerging concert economy has the potential to create business opportunities worth nearly Rs 700 crore for local entrepreneurs, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday, citing data from the recent Post Malone concert held in Guwahati.

In a post on X, Sarma said large-scale entertainment events were beginning to generate significant economic activity in the State, benefiting sectors such as hospitality, food and beverages, transportation and retail.

According to figures shared by the Chief Minister, 53% of the tickets for the Post Malone concert were purchased by attendees from outside Assam, indicating the event's ability to attract visitors from other parts of the country.

Sarma said the concert generated an estimated economic impact of Rs 43 crore through spending on hotels, cafés and other related services.

“Assam's emerging Concert Economy could fuel opportunities worth Rs 700 crore for our entrepreneurs,” he said.

The Chief Minister has in recent months highlighted the role of major cultural and entertainment events in promoting tourism and boosting economic activity in the State.

The Post Malone concert, one of the largest international music events hosted in the region, drew attendees from across the country and was seen as a significant milestone in Assam's efforts to position itself as a destination for large-scale concerts and live entertainment.