Assam’s concert scene hits a high note with 55 live shows in 2025: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 18 highlighted the rapid growth of the state's live entertainment industry, stating that Assam has emerged as a major destination for concerts and live events.

Sharing data on social media platform X, the Chief Minister noted that Assam hosted 55 live ticketed shows in 2025, marking a 222 per cent increase in events and a 188 per cent rise in audience footfalls compared to previous years.

Sarma remarked that Assam was largely absent from major concert calendars just a few years ago but has now become an increasingly attractive venue for artists and event organisers.

The Chief Minister said the growth reflects the state's evolving cultural landscape, improved event infrastructure and rising public participation in live entertainment.

The surge in concerts and large-scale events is being viewed as a boost for Assam's tourism, hospitality and creative economy sectors, further strengthening the state's position as a key cultural hub in the Northeast.