In a recent development, the Assam Police convened its monthly State Crime Conference to evaluate the effectiveness of its law enforcement strategies.

The conference, held in August 2024, highlighted significant strides in investigation procedures, timely submission of charge sheets, and a steady increase in conviction rates, underscoring the Assam Government's dedication to strengthening the state's justice system.

As of July 2024, Assam has recorded 3,537 convictions, maintaining a commendable charge sheet submission rate of over 60 percent. This improvement is part of a broader trend observed over the past four years, reflecting a concerted effort to enhance legal outcomes.

To put these achievements in perspective, the conviction numbers have seen a progressive rise: 855 convictions in 2021, 4,642 in 2022, and 4,835 in 2023. The first half of 2024 alone has already recorded 3,537 convictions.

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The charge sheet submission rate has also seen a marked improvement, with the percentage of cases leading to convictions steadily climbing over the years. In 2021, the charge sheet rate was 39.30 percent, which slightly decreased to 34.30 percent in 2022. However, this trend reversed sharply in 2023 with a rate of 52.60 percent, and further escalated to an impressive 64.56 percent in 2024.

These statistics reflect the Assam Police's ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the state's law enforcement mechanisms, aiming for a safer and more just society.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X and wrote, "The @assampolice

held its monthly State Crime Conference recently to gauge the efficiency. In 2024, 3537 cases have seen conviction till July while we are maintaining an encouraging over 60% chargesheet rate till July.

Good work team 👏. Let's continue to ensure safety of the people and prompt closure of all cases".