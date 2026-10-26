Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said the state’s conviction rate increased from 6.1% in 2021 to 30.88% in September 2026, attributing the rise to stronger investigations, effective prosecution and greater accountability.

In a post on X, Sarma highlighted the improvement in the state’s conviction rate under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing it as a shift towards accountability and justice.

According to the figures shared by the Chief Minister, Assam’s conviction rate rose from 6.1% in 2021 to 13.5% in 2022, 16.4% in 2023, 22.6% in 2024 and 25.8% in 2025. The rate reached 30.88% in 2026 up to September.

The figures represent an increase of 406.2% from the 2021 level, according to the graphic shared by Sarma.

“Stronger investigations. Effective prosecution. Greater accountability,” the Chief Minister wrote, adding that the government’s resolve was to uphold the law and deliver justice.

However, the figures shared in the post did not specify the data source, the methodology used to calculate the conviction rate or the cases included in the calculation.