Assam's Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh on December 21 shared noteworthy achievements in the state's battle against crime. The Eleventh monthly crime review, conducted on December 21st at Assam Police Headquarters in Ulubari, showcased a promising trend for the region.

Since the initiation of monthly state crime reviews in February this year, Assam Police has made substantial progress in addressing criminal activities. DGP GP Singh expressed satisfaction with the results so far but acknowledged that there's still a considerable distance to cover in enhancing policing response and outcomes.

The DGP's post highlighted key statistics for the year 2023, revealing a significant decline in the crime rate to 184 per lakh population. Moreover, the conviction rate has seen a remarkable rise, reaching 16.42%. These figures mark a positive trend in the state's efforts to combat criminal activities and ensure justice.

Crime Rate per Lakh Population:

2019: 387

2020: 350

2021: 380

2022: 194

2023 (up to Nov.): 186



Note: Total number of cases registered in 2019 - 132,877; 2020 - 121,609; 2021 - 133,239; 2022 - 68,282; 2023 (up to Nov.) - 60,833. Population data sourced from the Statistical Handbook Assam-2021.

Conviction Rate:

2018: 5.9%

2019: 6.7%

2020: 5.4%

2021: 5.6%

2022: 13.5%

2023 (up to Nov.): 16.42%



The DGP stated the commitment of Assam Police to provide a more responsive, result-oriented, and professional service to the people of Assam.