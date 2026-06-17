Assam’s cultural heritage showcased at Soma Yagna London 2026, Auniati Satra Satradhikar honoured

The third day of the week-long Soma Yagna London 2026, organised by Unity in Divinity UK at the Shree Swaminarayan Temple, Stanmore, was dedicated to celebrating and showcasing the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of Assam before an international audience.

The event was marked by the presence of Auniati Satra Satradhikar Dr. Pritambar Dev Goswami, regarded as one of the leading custodians of Assam’s Vaishnavite and Satriya traditions. Dr. Goswami was accorded a warm welcome and felicitated by the organisers in recognition of his longstanding contribution to preserving and promoting Assam’s spiritual and cultural legacy.

Representing the Assam Association, a group of artists presented a cultural programme reflecting the state’s diverse artistic traditions. The performances included a Sattriya dance recital by Rodali Bora, highlighting one of India’s eight recognised classical dance forms that originated in Assam’s Satras.

Jahnabi Barua presented two classical musical performances, while Plabita Mahanta showcased Bhupendra Nritya, paying tribute to the enduring artistic legacy of Assam’s cultural icon, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Goswami delivered a detailed presentation on the history, philosophy and significance of the Satra institution. He spoke about its role in preserving the teachings of Srimanta Sankardeva and fostering spiritual values, cultural continuity and social harmony across generations.

Dr. Goswami also shared his perspectives on expanding the global reach of Assam’s cultural traditions and strengthening awareness of the state’s unique heritage internationally.

The cultural presentation received appreciation from attendees representing diverse communities across the United Kingdom, contributing to greater awareness of Assam’s spiritual and artistic traditions while strengthening cultural connections.

As part of his ongoing visit to the United Kingdom, Dr. Goswami is scheduled to deliver a half-hour seminar at the British Parliament on June 17, where he is expected to speak on Assam’s Satra tradition, its cultural significance and its contribution to promoting peace, spirituality and community values.

The seminar is expected to serve as an important platform to present Assam’s centuries-old cultural heritage before distinguished dignitaries and an international audience.

The participation of Assam’s cultural representatives at Soma Yagna London 2026 has been viewed as a significant moment for the Assamese community, reflecting the growing global recognition of the state’s rich spiritual and artistic traditions.