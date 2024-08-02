Assam’s tailored policy incentives are making a significant impact on the state’s business landscape, with the recent announcement of a Rs 27,000-crore Tata semiconductor plant standing as a proof to this success. Chief Secretary Ravi Kota highlighted the achievement during the inaugural session of ‘ICC Guest of the Month on Ease of Doing Business’ in Guwahati.

Kota said that while the concept of Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) might seem straightforward, its execution involves meticulous planning and interaction between government and stakeholders. "Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s proactive approach—through act amendments, new policies, and reducing bureaucratic obstacles—has been crucial in improving the EoDB landscape," Kota said.

Since the enactment of the Assam EoDB Act in 2016, the state has seen notable improvements in its business environment. The EoDB portal, initially launched with 15 services from 7 departments, now offers 241 services across 17 departments. It has processed 24,30,357 applications with a delivery rate of 99.08%.

Kota also noted the importance of the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) in refining business regulations and procedures. Additionally, 257 start-ups have been supported through incubators, raising over Rs 74 crore in external funding.