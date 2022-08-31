The Assam cabinet has decided Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medallist Nayanmoni Saikia to be appointed as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DGP) in Assam Police.

Assam girl Nayanmani Saikia and her team won the historic gold medal in the Lawn Bowl event at Commonwealth Games 2022 with a 17-10 victory over South Africa.

The team consisted of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third), and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip).

Nayanmoni came to the limelight with her performance which helped the Indian women's team secure their first medal in the history of lawn ball event at the Commonwealth Games.

Nayanmani hails from Tengabari village in Sarupathar, Golaghat district. After the medal was confirmed, there was a wave of joy in Sarupathar. There was also a cheerful atmosphere at the player's residence. Dhansiri District Sports Association and various organizations are jointly rejoicing in Nayanmoni’s achievement.