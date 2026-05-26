Assam's Darrang College students protest over uncertainty in fourth-year admissions

Students of Darrang College on May 26 staged a protest over growing uncertainty surrounding admissions to the fourth year of the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP), demanding immediate clarity from authorities.

The protest, organised by the Darrang College Students' Union, saw a large number of students gathering outside the college premises and staging a road blockade. As part of the agitation, demonstrators also burnt an effigy of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The students alleged that no clear notification or guideline has been issued regarding admissions to the seventh and eighth semesters under the FYUGP, creating confusion and anxiety among students.

They further claimed that several students who did not appear for the CUET (PG) examination are facing uncertainty regarding continuation of higher education.

“The government has still not taken any clear decision regarding admissions. As a result, the future of many students has become uncertain. The issue must be resolved immediately,” a protesting student said.

The protesters warned that any move to deprive students of admission opportunities would not be accepted and cautioned that a stronger democratic movement would be launched if the Assam government fails to announce a clear policy soon.

Meanwhile, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and its Darrang College unit submitted a memorandum to the college principal seeking clarification on seventh-semester FYUGP admissions and urging removal of prevailing uncertainty.

