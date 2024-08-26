The District Magistrate of Darrang, Assam has issued a prohibitory order imposing wide-ranging restrictions across the district, citing the "likelihood of breach of peace and tranquillity." The order, dated August 25, outlines 14 specific prohibitions aimed at maintaining public order.

Key restrictions include:

- Banning processions, demonstrations, and blockades on National Highway 15

- Prohibiting unauthorised gatherings within 100 meters of the District Commissioner's office

- Outlawing assemblies of five or more people in public places without permission

- Banning protests, rallies, and public meetings that may "create communal tension"

The order also restricts the use of certain materials, stating: "Carrying bags, plastic sheets, multi-layered packaging less than 50 microns; plastic cups with diameter less than 60 mm and thickness less than 50 microns; short life PVC and chlorinated plastic bags, sheets, banners, flex, bunting, flags, irrespective of thickness" is prohibited.

Further, the manufacture and sale of tobacco products like "Gutkha, Pan Masala, or any chewing materials" containing tobacco or nicotine is banned.

The magistrate, Munindra Nath Ngatey, justified the measures, stating there is "need in the district of Darrang which warrants the imposition of prohibitory order under Section 163 BNSS."

This ex-parte order takes immediate effect and will remain in force until further order. "Violators will face prosecution under relevant laws".

The comprehensive nature of these restrictions has raised questions about their impact on daily life and civil liberties in the district. Local authorities maintain the measures are necessary to ensure "smooth functioning of normal life and to ensure a healthy and pollution-free environment."