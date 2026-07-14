Assam's debt rises 4.5 times to Rs 1.62 lakh crore in 2025 from Rs 35,690 crore in 2016: Minister

Assam's outstanding debt has increased more than four-and-a-half times over the past decade, rising from Rs 35,690 crore in 2016 to Rs 1.62 lakh crore as of March 31, 2025, the State Assembly was informed on Tuesday, July 14.

In a written reply to queries raised by Opposition MLAs, Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said Assam's outstanding debt stood at Rs 35,690 crore on March 31, 2016.

"As per the latest information from the Accountant General, the total debt of Assam stood at Rs 1,61,761 crore as on March 31, 2025," the Minister said.

He, however, clarified that Rs 18,582 crore of the total liabilities comprise interest-free loans with a repayment period of 50 years.

"Therefore, Assam's total interest-bearing debt is Rs 1,43,179 crore," Baruah informed the House.

The Finance Minister also said the State paid Rs 9,467.75 crore as interest to various lenders during the 2024-25 financial year.

The figures were placed before the Assembly in response to questions from Opposition legislators seeking details of the State's debt and loan liabilities.