Assam’s Deepan Medhi becomes fastest Assamese athlete to complete Ironman race

Deepan Medhi from Assam has scripted history in endurance sports by becoming the fastest Assamese athlete to complete the prestigious Ironman Triathlon.

Deepan achieved the feat during the Ironman event held in Da Nang, completing the gruelling race in 13 hours, 11 minutes and 24 seconds. With this accomplishment, he has earned recognition as the fastest athlete from Assam to successfully finish the full one-day Ironman competition.

The internationally renowned endurance event included a 3.8-kilometre open-water swim in the South China Sea, followed by a demanding 180-kilometre cycling segment and a 42.2-kilometre full marathon run, covering a total distance of 226 kilometres.

Deepan completed the race comfortably within the official cut-off time, earning the globally respected “Ironman” title, regarded as one of the toughest achievements in endurance sports worldwide.

This is not his first major milestone on the international stage. Earlier in February 2026, Deepan had also become the fastest Assamese athlete to complete the Ironman 70.3 event held in Colombo.

His back-to-back accomplishments in international triathlon events have brought pride to Assam and further highlighted the growing representation of Northeast Indian athletes in global endurance sports.

Sports enthusiasts and well-wishers across the region have lauded Deepan’s dedication, discipline and perseverance, describing his achievement as an inspiration for aspiring athletes from the Northeast.