Assam's Dergaon traffic police officer Diganta Khataniar suspended over alleged bribe video
A Dergaon traffic police officer was placed under reserve close after a video allegedly showed him taking money to release a vehicle. The clip has triggered departmental scrutiny, with further action awaited.
- The alleged payment was linked to releasing a vehicle kept there
- The incident reportedly occurred inside the Dergaon Police Station premises
- A purported video of the exchange later spread widely online
Traffic police officer Diganta Khataniar of Dergaon has reportedly been suspended and placed under reserve close following allegations of accepting a bribe for releasing a vehicle from the police station.
According to reports, Khataniar was allegedly taking money from a person in connection with the release of a vehicle that had been kept at the police station.
The alleged bribery incident reportedly took place inside Dergaon Police Station, and a video purportedly showing the officer accepting money subsequently went viral on social media.
Following the circulation of the video, the Director General of Police (DGP) reportedly directed the Golaghat Superintendent of Police over the phone to take action against the officer.
Acting on the direction, Khataniar was placed under reserve close pending further action.
The allegations have prompted scrutiny within the police department, while authorities are expected to examine the video and circumstances surrounding the alleged transaction.
Further details regarding the departmental proceedings and any other action against the officer are awaited.
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