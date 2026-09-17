Assam's Dergaon traffic police officer Diganta Khataniar suspended over alleged bribe video

Traffic police officer Diganta Khataniar of Dergaon has reportedly been suspended and placed under reserve close following allegations of accepting a bribe for releasing a vehicle from the police station.

According to reports, Khataniar was allegedly taking money from a person in connection with the release of a vehicle that had been kept at the police station.

The alleged bribery incident reportedly took place inside Dergaon Police Station, and a video purportedly showing the officer accepting money subsequently went viral on social media.

Following the circulation of the video, the Director General of Police (DGP) reportedly directed the Golaghat Superintendent of Police over the phone to take action against the officer.

Acting on the direction, Khataniar was placed under reserve close pending further action.

The allegations have prompted scrutiny within the police department, while authorities are expected to examine the video and circumstances surrounding the alleged transaction.

Further details regarding the departmental proceedings and any other action against the officer are awaited.