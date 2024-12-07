In a moment of great pride for Assam, Advocate General Devajit Saikia has been appointed as a Board Director of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Representing the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Saikia officially assumed his new role at the ICC headquarters in Dubai.

Expressing his gratitude on social media, Saikia acknowledged the support he received from prominent figures, particularly Jay Shah, the current ICC Chairman. He wrote, “Assumed charge as Board Director, International Cricket Council, representing BCCI yesterday in Dubai... deeply grateful to Jay (Bhai) Shah for his immense support & encouragement... humbled & privileged.”

In addition to his new ICC responsibilities, Saikia serves as the Joint Secretary of the BCCI. With his vast administrative experience, including his tenure as the General Secretary of the Assam Cricket Association, Saikia's appointment is a testament to his commitment to cricket and sports administration.

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