Assam's Dhemaji City College gets new Rs 3.92-crore academic building under PM-USHA

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on August 29 inaugurated the newly constructed academic building at Dhemaji City College, developed under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) at a cost of Rs 3.92 crore.

The new facility is aimed at strengthening the college’s academic infrastructure and improving the learning environment for its growing student population. The college, which once struggled with low enrolment, now has around 1,700 students.

The newly constructed building features several classrooms, a Computer-Based Test (CBT) Centre with provision for 100 computers, a meeting hall with a seating capacity of 500 students, and separate toilet blocks for boys and girls.

The infrastructure has also been designed with scope for further expansion to meet the future requirements of the institution as student enrolment continues to grow.

The inauguration was highlighted by Pegu as an important step towards expanding and modernising higher-education infrastructure in Assam, particularly in districts such as Dhemaji.

The development is expected to provide students with improved access to modern academic facilities, digital examination infrastructure and better spaces for institutional activities.