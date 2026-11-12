In a crackdown on drug trafficking, Dhing Police conducted an operation and arrested an alleged drug peddler identified as Mahibur Rahman.

During the operation, police recovered 10 containers allegedly filled with drugs. The seizure was made as part of the police action against the illegal drug trade in the area.

The arrest marks another operation by Dhing Police against suspected drug trafficking activities. Further details regarding the quantity and type of suspected drugs seized, as well as the next course of action, are yet to be disclosed.