Assam's Dhing Police arrest drug peddler, seize 10 containers of suspected drugs
Dhing Police arrested Mahibur Rahman and seized 10 containers of suspected drugs. The operation forms part of the force's crackdown on illegal drug trafficking.
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Story highlights
- The operation formed part of a wider crackdown on illegal trafficking
- Police have not disclosed the suspected substance's type or quantity
- Authorities are yet to announce the next course of legal action
In a crackdown on drug trafficking, Dhing Police conducted an operation and arrested an alleged drug peddler identified as Mahibur Rahman.
During the operation, police recovered 10 containers allegedly filled with drugs. The seizure was made as part of the police action against the illegal drug trade in the area.
The arrest marks another operation by Dhing Police against suspected drug trafficking activities. Further details regarding the quantity and type of suspected drugs seized, as well as the next course of action, are yet to be disclosed.
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