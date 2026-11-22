The historic Dhubri Bar Association, established in 1880, held its 2026 elections on November 21 at the association’s office premises in Dhubri, with polling conducted peacefully and recording a voter turnout of over 91 per cent.

Senior Advocate Uttam Sarkar, the returning officer for the election, said polling began at 10 am and concluded at 5 pm in an orderly and disciplined manner.

Of the 719 registered advocate voters, 655 cast their ballots, recording a turnout of approximately 91.1 per cent.

Senior Advocate Aminur Rahman Ahmed was elected president, while Jamser Talukdar secured the post of secretary. Swakat Ali Ahmed and Abdus Samad Mia were elected vice-presidents, while Toufiqul Ahmed and S.S. Goni were elected assistant secretaries. Fifteen other members were elected to the executive committee for the upcoming tenure.

In a first, the treasurer’s post was reserved exclusively for women candidates this year. Advocate Mahua Das was elected unopposed to the position.

According to returning officer Uttam Sarkar, vote counting began at 6:30 pm on Saturday, with the final results declared early morning of November 22.