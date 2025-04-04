The district administration of Dhubri, Assam has mobilised efforts aimed at the smooth conduct of the upcoming Panchayat election polls.

During a press conference, Dhubri District Commissioner Dibakar Nath outlined key details regarding the election process, including the distribution of nomination papers, polling stations, and voter demographics.

A total of 128 gaon panchayats, 20 zilla parishad constituency area, and 10 anchalik panchayats will go to the polls in the district. The elections are expected to be held at 1,465 polling stations spread across Dhubri, Bilasipara, and Golakganj.

According to District Commissioner Nath, the total electorate in Dhubri gaon panchayats stands at 1,043,193, with 537,445 male voters and 505,736 female voters. An additional 12 voters are also registered as others. The breakdown of voters across different areas includes 732,841 in Dhubri Sadar, 134,517 in Bilasipara Co-district, and 177,169 in Golakganj Co-district.

Candidates wishing to contest the elections must collect their nomination papers from one of the following locations: Dhubri Rural Development office, Dhubri Zilla Parishad office, Dhubri District Agriculture Officer's office, Bilasipara Co-district office, and Golakganj Co-district office.

To ensure the security of election materials, strong rooms have been set up at three locations within the district: Dhubri, Bilasipara, and Golakganj. The district administration has also implemented special provisions to ensure fair representation. Out of the 20 seats in the Dhubri Zilla Parishad, 10 have been reserved for women, and one seat has been earmarked for Scheduled Castes.

Additionally, 50 per cent of the president and vice-president positions in the district's anchalik panchayats will be reserved for women. Five of the 10 seats for president and vice-president in each panchayats are specifically reserved for women. Moreover, 640 ward units across the 128 gaon panchayats in the district will be reserved for women.

Special provisions have also been made for certain gaon panchayat posts. For example, the post of president for 84-Asarikandi village panchayat has been reserved for Scheduled Castes, while the post of president for 108-Almaganj village panchayat is reserved for a Scheduled Caste woman. The vice-president positions for 112-Shimlabari, 19-Shalkosa Gaon, and 122-Gaikhwa village panchayats are also reserved for Scheduled Caste women.

With these arrangements, the Dhubri district is set for a significant election that will see wide representation and active participation from the local community.