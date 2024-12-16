The implementation of the 'Prime Minister's TB Free India Mission-2025', aiming the eradication of tuberculosis (TB) across the nation, faces significant challenges in Assam’s Dhubri.

Patients in the district are struggling due to a severe shortage of TB medicines, particularly 3-FDT and 4-FDC tablets, which are supplied free by the Central government. This crisis has caused distress among the public, with many unable to afford the illegal increased cost of purchasing the medicines from medical stores.

Reports indicate that the Centre’s failure to ensure timely delivery of TB medicines has led to shortages not only in Dhubri but across several districts in the state. Local TB centers reportedly lack sufficient funds to procure these medicines, leaving many patients without essential treatment.

In the meantime, the district has seen a steady rise in TB cases. A reliable source stated that despite the government's efforts to curb the disease, such as providing monthly food baskets and financial aid under the Ni-kshay Mitra scheme, the situation in Dhubri remains dire.

The Pradhan Mantri TB Free India Mission-2025 targets reducing the TB incidence rate to fewer than 44 cases per 1,00,000 people and aims to cut the mortality rate to one per 1,00,000 patients. However, in Dhubri, where the population has grown significantly since the 2011 census reported 19 lakh 49 thousand 258 residents, these goals appear increasingly out of reach.

In a situation, the health minister of Assam should address the dire state of the TB hospital in Dhubri and ensure the timely availability of essential medicines and adequate infrastructure. Without immediate action, the rising TB cases and the ongoing medicine shortage threaten to undermine the mission's objectives in the region.