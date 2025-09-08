Assam’s Dhubri gets new learning centre for disadvantaged students

Dhubri-based non-profit 'Off Campus Education' marked its third foundation day on September 8 by launching “Free Education Centre 2.0” in collaboration with Satsang Kendra at Ward No. 1. The initiative is designed to provide free learning opportunities to children from underprivileged and economically weaker sections of society.

The inauguration was led by two respected educators — retired principal Dr Dhruba Chakraborty and retired vice principal Dr Brojendra Kanta Sarmah of BN College, Dhubri. They were joined by retired teacher Pratul Chakraborty, Assistant Professor Banashree Banerjee, Satsang Kendra In-charge Dipak Sarkar, and the teaching staff of Off Campus Education.

Speaking at the event, CEO of Off Campus Education, Paramjit Roy, recalled the organization’s early days. “Three years ago, seven of my friends and I started our first Free Education Centre to help children from slum areas,” he said. Highlighting the growth of the initiative, he added, “Today, I am happy to share that more than 50 teachers in this town have joined me in this educational endeavour, a sign of hope for a better society.”

The gathering also saw the participation of senior journalist Pronabashish Roy, social worker Shimul Sarkar, and education supporter Sanjib Kumar Kundu. All three emphasised that initiatives like this are vital to ensuring equal opportunities for disadvantaged children.

With the launch of Free Education Centre 2.0, Off Campus Education aims to expand its reach in Dhubri and reinforce its mission of providing quality education to those who need it most.