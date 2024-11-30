Assam's Dhubri District Health Society announced the commencement of the three-day 'Swasthya Seva Utsav-3' from December 3 to 5, aiming to bring a comprehensive range of health services to the public.

The initiative has been organised under the Health Department of the Government of Assam.

The press conference, which was held at the District Commissioner (DC) conference hall, was addressed by Dibakar Nath, IAS, Chairman of the District Health Society, and the District Commissioner.

Key attendees included Santana Bora Keot, Additional District Commissioner (Health), top officials from various district departments, and the district public relations officers.

During the conference, officials highlighted the objectives of Swasthya Seva Utsav-3, emphasising the government’s commitment to ensuring accessible and quality healthcare for all. The event will feature free health check-ups, awareness campaigns, vaccination drives, and consultations with medical specialists.

In the district "Swasthya Seva Utsav-3," evaluation will be conducted in 49 medical institutions including five sub centres. Five evaluators, along with a Magistrate and other medical officials and admistrative staff, will conduct the entire evaluation process, wherein they will evaluate cleanliness, hygienic and other medical parameters. Grades will also be provided.

Institutions can also give recommendations during the process of evaluation, to improvise the services.

The District Commissioner underscored the importance of the initiative, stating, “The Swasthya Seva Utsav reflects the government's dedication to improving healthcare delivery at the grassroots level. It’s an opportunity for the residents of Dhubri to benefit from specialized services and health education.”

The health department has urged the public to participate in the event and make the most of the services offered. The Utsav will be conducted at multiple venues across the district, ensuring accessibility for all sections of the population.