A 30-year-old man detained under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act died at Dhubri Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) shortly after midnight on November 5 following a reported medical emergency, jail authorities said.

The deceased has been identified as Mahalom Islam, son of Nur Islam, a resident of Kajipara (Pubergaon) village under Mankachar Police Station in South Salmara-Mankachar district.

According to the Superintendent of Dhubri District Jail, Islam had been lodged at the correctional facility since September 3, 2026, under a detention order issued by the Assam government's Home and Political Department on August 31, 2026.

Jail authorities said Islam developed acute medical complications, including severe breathing difficulties and abdominal bloating. Following an assessment by the jail's Medical and Health Officer, he was taken to DMCH for urgent treatment.

Despite medical intervention, Islam died at 12:27 am. The attending physician informed the Medical and Health Officer, who had accompanied him to the hospital, following which the jail authorities were notified.

As per the prescribed procedures for custodial and detention-related deaths, the body was kept at the DMCH morgue for a post-mortem examination.

The body was subsequently handed over to the family on November 5 through the appropriate legal and administrative authorities.