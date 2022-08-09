The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved an intake of 100 seats for the MBBS course for the newly built Dhubri Medical College in western Assam.

Taking to Twitter Assam’s CM Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “Glad to share that the MBBS course of new Dhubri Medical College (9th medical college of Assam) under Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences with 100 seats has received the approval of Medical Assessment & Rating Board under the National Medical Commission.”

Glad to share that the MBBS course of new Dhubri Medical College (9th medical college of Assam) under Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences with 100 seats has received the approval of Medical Assessment & Rating Board under the National Medical Commission.@NMC_IND pic.twitter.com/bq2DuPkVOD — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 8, 2022

Notably, it is the ninth such institute in the northeastern state.

According to a letter from the NCM, approval has been granted for starting the MBBS course with an intake of 100 students annually from the academic year 2022-23.

The letter was addressed to the dean/principal of the new college. It said that the Medical Assessment & Rating Board (MARB) examined the assessor's report and remarked on the UG expert group on infrastructure facilities, availability of faculty, and other facilities.

Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta further twitted, “The medical education in the state is further strengthened with the approval of Medical Assessment and Rating Board under @NMC_IND for 100 seats in the MBBS course of newly built Dhubri Medical College under Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences.”

The medical education in the state is further strengthened with the approval of Medical Assessment and Rating Board under @NMC_IND for 100 seats in the MBBS course of newly built Dhubri Medical College under Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences. — Keshab Mahanta (@keshab_mahanta) August 8, 2022

Dhubri Medical College will be the ninth medical college in the state. Earlier, the NMC has given its nod for 100 seats in Lakhimpur medical college on October 11, 2021.

The state has eight other medical colleges, Gauhati Medical College, Assam Medical College (Dibrugarh), Silchar Medical College, Barpeta Medical College, Jorhat Medical College, Diphu Medical College, and Lakhimpur medical college.