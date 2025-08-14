Assam's Dhubri observes partition horrors remembrance day with silent rally, tributes

Gauripur in Assam’s Dhubri district joined the rest of the country on Thursday in observing Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, a solemn occasion dedicated to recalling the human tragedy of 1947. The event highlighted the mass displacement, violence, and loss of life that accompanied the division of British India into India and Pakistan.

While August 15 is celebrated as Independence Day, the eve of that date—August 14—remains a stark reminder of the massacres, sexual violence, and persecution that claimed countless lives during Partition.

The programme in Gauripur saw participation from both government officials and local residents. Guardian Minister of Dhubri District, Ranjit Kumar Dass, led a silent rally before addressing a gathering to reflect on the suffering endured by millions during that period. The meeting was attended by Dhubri District BJP President Ranjit Kumar Roy, Dhubri Municipal Board Chairman Dr Debamoy Sanyal, and other dignitaries.

Participants paid homage to victims of the violence, with hundreds standing in solidarity to honour the resilience of those who lived through the upheaval. The day also served as a reminder to younger generations about the human cost of Partition and the importance of preserving its lessons for the future.