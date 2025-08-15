Assam's Dhubri opens legal aid centre for armed forces community

A dedicated legal services centre for soldiers, veterans, and families of fallen service members has begun operations at the District Sainik Board office in Dhubri.

The facility, launched under the National Legal Services Authority’s Veer Pariwar Sahayata Yojana 2025, will offer free legal assistance on issues ranging from pension disputes to property matters.

District and Sessions Judge Bablu Sutradhar, who also heads the Dhubri District Legal Services Authority, inaugurated the centre on Friday. He described it as a practical step to ensure that those who serve or have served the nation can access justice without financial strain.

“The establishment of this centre is a small gesture of our immense gratitude to the brave men and women who protect our borders,” Sutradhar said. “Our focus is to make sure they and their families get the legal help they deserve.”

Secretary of the Dhubri District Legal Services Authority, Syeda Farida Afzal Jinnat, highlighted that the centre’s services are part of a nationwide programme tailored to meet local needs. She said the Dhubri facility is intended to address challenges faced by the district’s armed forces families and strengthen their ability to deal with legal processes.

The inauguration drew members of the legal community, district officials, and local ex-servicemen, many of whom welcomed the centre as a long-awaited resource for the armed forces fraternity.