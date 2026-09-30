Assam's Dhubri Police arrest key suspect in alleged hawala, money laundering and cattle smuggling network

Dhubri Police have apprehended a key suspect in an alleged cross-border financial crime network suspected of having links to hawala transactions, money laundering and cattle smuggling along the India-Bangladesh border.

The accused, identified as Sahad Ali Sheikh, a resident of the area near Boro Masjid in Dhubri town, was taken into custody on the night of September 30. Police are investigating his alleged involvement in unauthorised financial transactions and suspected links with individuals associated with cross-border cattle smuggling operations.

The arrest follows an earlier breakthrough on September 10, when police detained Abul Chand, son of Alimuddin Sheikh and a resident of Jhagrarpar Part-IV under Dhubri Police Station. According to the information provided, interrogation of Chand helped investigators uncover a wider network, leading to the apprehension of 11 alleged operators linked to the racket.

During the investigation, police reportedly examined a seized mobile phone and found records of suspected unauthorised money transfers, Bangladesh-linked phone numbers, financial transactions and WhatsApp conversations. The digital evidence is being examined to establish the alleged connections between the accused, financial channels and individuals suspected of involvement in cattle smuggling.

Following the disclosures made during the investigation, Dhubri Police Station registered Case No. 358/2026 against the 11 individuals. The accused have been booked under Sections 61(2), 148, 112(2), 318(2), 328 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Section 13(1) of the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021, and Sections 11(1)(a), (d) and (e) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Police have initiated custodial interrogation of Sahad Ali Sheikh to investigate the suspected financial channels, trace allegedly illicit fund transfers and identify other individuals who may be involved in the network.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues. The allegations against the accused are yet to be established through the legal process.