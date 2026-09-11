Assam's Dhubri Police bust alleged hawala network linked to cattle smuggling, one arrested

Dhubri Police have arrested a man allegedly linked to a hawala and illegal money transfer network operating along the Indo-Bangladesh border area, with police claiming to have uncovered suspected links between the financial transactions and cattle smuggling activities.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a police team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ) Simanta Baishya conducted an operation in the Alighat area on September 11 and apprehended Abul Chand, son of Alimuddin Sk., a resident of Jhagrarpar Part-IV under Dhubri Police Station.

During the initial operation, police recovered Rs 1,65,800 in cash, a mobile phone and other documents allegedly relevant to the investigation. Subsequently, a team led by WSI Dipashri Deka of BN College Town Outpost conducted a search at the accused’s residence and recovered another Rs 1,50,000.

The total cash seizure in the operation stands at Rs 3,15,800.

According to police sources, preliminary analysis of the seized mobile phone allegedly revealed Bangladesh-linked phone numbers, financial transaction records and WhatsApp communications. Investigators suspect that some of the communications may have links to individuals allegedly involved in cattle smuggling activities.

Police further claimed that the accused could not provide a satisfactory or verifiable explanation for the source of the seized cash or his alleged international contacts. During questioning, investigators reportedly found suspected links with Bangladeshi nationals and individuals involved in cattle smuggling.

The police are now investigating whether the alleged network was being used to transfer or handle illicit proceeds generated through cattle smuggling across the Indo-Bangladesh border.

A case has been registered at Dhubri Police Station as Case No. 358/2026 under Sections 61(2), 148, 112(2), 318(2), 328 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Section 13(1) of the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021, and Sections 11(1)(a), (d) and (e) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Further investigation is underway to trace the alleged cross-border financial network and identify other persons who may be connected to it. The accused was produced before the judiciary on September 11

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